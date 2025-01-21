Tragedy Strikes: Coal Mine Accident in Slovenia

A deadly incident occurred at a coal mine in Velenje, northeastern Slovenia, where an accident has tragically claimed the life of at least one miner.

On Monday evening, water suddenly flooded the mine, and while most workers managed to evacuate, three miners remained trapped underground. Currently, two of those miners are still missing as rescue teams face challenges due to accumulated silt and water.

In response to the accident, Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar has urged a comprehensive investigation to prevent future tragedies and enhance miner safety. The coal extraction method known as the Velenje method, used since 1947, involves expanding extraction sites above protected areas in the mine.

(With inputs from agencies.)