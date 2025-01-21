Left Menu

Gujarat's Mobile Medical Vans: A Lifeline for Labourers' Health

Gujarat's 'Mobile Medical Van' scheme provides essential healthcare services to over 6,00,000 labourers and their families annually. Initiated by the state government, the scheme aims to ensure medical security and easy access to treatment, especially during health crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. Future expansion plans include adding more vans to the fleet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:11 IST
Gujarat industry minister Balvantsinh Rajput (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat's Labour and Employment Minister Balvantsinh Rajput has underscored the transformative impact of the 'Mobile Medical Van' scheme, a pivotal healthcare initiative reaching over 31 lakh labourers and dependents to date, as detailed in a recent release.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, these vans played a crucial role in conducting vital medical tests and distributing complimentary medicines, benefitting citizens statewide. The initiative, established by the state government, aims to secure the well-being of labourer families in the organized sector.

Guided by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, 24 mobile vans currently offer complimentary primary medical check-ups and treatments to more than 6,00,000 labourers annually, offering services such as blood tests and diabetes screenings. Further treatment, if needed, is referred to nearby government hospitals.

Through the Construction Worker's Welfare Board, plans to expand the scheme are set to introduce additional vans based on demand. The state government covers the entire cost of these services to provide free healthcare for labourer families, thus addressing significant healthcare access gaps prevalent in urban centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

