Gujarat's Mobile Medical Vans: A Lifeline for Labourers' Health
Gujarat's 'Mobile Medical Van' scheme provides essential healthcare services to over 6,00,000 labourers and their families annually. Initiated by the state government, the scheme aims to ensure medical security and easy access to treatment, especially during health crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. Future expansion plans include adding more vans to the fleet.
- Country:
- India
Gujarat's Labour and Employment Minister Balvantsinh Rajput has underscored the transformative impact of the 'Mobile Medical Van' scheme, a pivotal healthcare initiative reaching over 31 lakh labourers and dependents to date, as detailed in a recent release.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, these vans played a crucial role in conducting vital medical tests and distributing complimentary medicines, benefitting citizens statewide. The initiative, established by the state government, aims to secure the well-being of labourer families in the organized sector.
Guided by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, 24 mobile vans currently offer complimentary primary medical check-ups and treatments to more than 6,00,000 labourers annually, offering services such as blood tests and diabetes screenings. Further treatment, if needed, is referred to nearby government hospitals.
Through the Construction Worker's Welfare Board, plans to expand the scheme are set to introduce additional vans based on demand. The state government covers the entire cost of these services to provide free healthcare for labourer families, thus addressing significant healthcare access gaps prevalent in urban centers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
How COVID-19 Exposed and Strained the Mental Health of Healthcare Professionals
Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics
Sandeep Dikshit Slams AAP's Handling of COVID-19 and Reservation Issues
Healthcare Headlines: From COVID-19 to New Pharmaceutical Ventures
Union Minister Rebukes Mark Zuckerberg Over COVID-19 Election Comments