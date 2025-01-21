India's Renewable Energy Surge: A Green Leap Forward

India is on track to ramp up its renewable energy capacity to an impressive 500 GW by 2030, aiming to cover half of its energy requirements from sustainable sources, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced at a regional review meeting. Swift progress is underway at both central and state government levels to achieve this ambitious goal.

Minister Joshi also highlighted the anticipation of India's energy demand doubling by 2032, a testament to the nation's rapid economic expansion. This growth trajectory has seen India ascend to the ranks of the world's top five economies, eyeing the third spot soon. As part of this momentum, efforts are intensifying to attain energy self-reliance across all sectors.

Ahead of COP 2026, global moves towards carbon emission reduction may include green taxes on industrial fossil fuel usage, prompting India to bolster its renewable energy efforts. The Rajasthan government has unveiled the Clean Energy Policy 2024, targeting 125 GW of new renewable projects by 2030, and fostering substantial investments, especially in solar and wind energy, which are set to transform the state's energy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)