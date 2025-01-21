Left Menu

India's Renewable Energy Surge: A Green Leap Forward

India is set to increase its renewable energy production to 500 GW by 2030, meeting 50% of its energy needs sustainably. The government prioritizes energy self-reliance to bolster economic expansion. Rajasthan's Clean Energy Policy aims for 125 GW by 2030 and huge investments in solar projects are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:00 IST
India's Renewable Energy Surge: A Green Leap Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is on track to ramp up its renewable energy capacity to an impressive 500 GW by 2030, aiming to cover half of its energy requirements from sustainable sources, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced at a regional review meeting. Swift progress is underway at both central and state government levels to achieve this ambitious goal.

Minister Joshi also highlighted the anticipation of India's energy demand doubling by 2032, a testament to the nation's rapid economic expansion. This growth trajectory has seen India ascend to the ranks of the world's top five economies, eyeing the third spot soon. As part of this momentum, efforts are intensifying to attain energy self-reliance across all sectors.

Ahead of COP 2026, global moves towards carbon emission reduction may include green taxes on industrial fossil fuel usage, prompting India to bolster its renewable energy efforts. The Rajasthan government has unveiled the Clean Energy Policy 2024, targeting 125 GW of new renewable projects by 2030, and fostering substantial investments, especially in solar and wind energy, which are set to transform the state's energy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025