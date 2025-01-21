Germany's Green Energy Push Faces Second Trump Era

Outgoing German Vice Chancellor, Robert Habeck, made a strong case for Germany and Europe to continue their commitment to low-carbon energy strategies. His remarks came amidst concerns over the forthcoming second presidency of Donald Trump, known for his climate change skepticism.

Speaking at the Handelsblatt annual energy conference in Berlin, Habeck did not hold back on criticizing Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, calling it "fatal" for global climate efforts.

Habeck urged that Germany prioritize its own energy technologies, emphasizing his role as the architect behind Germany's ambitious plan to make 80% of its electricity green by 2030.

