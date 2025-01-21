Germany's Green Energy Push Faces Second Trump Era
Outgoing German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck emphasizes the importance of continuing green energy efforts amidst concerns of Donald Trump's climate change skepticism. Speaking in Berlin, Habeck criticized Trump's Paris Agreement exit and stressed the need for Germany to advance its own energy technologies.
Outgoing German Vice Chancellor, Robert Habeck, made a strong case for Germany and Europe to continue their commitment to low-carbon energy strategies. His remarks came amidst concerns over the forthcoming second presidency of Donald Trump, known for his climate change skepticism.
Speaking at the Handelsblatt annual energy conference in Berlin, Habeck did not hold back on criticizing Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, calling it "fatal" for global climate efforts.
Habeck urged that Germany prioritize its own energy technologies, emphasizing his role as the architect behind Germany's ambitious plan to make 80% of its electricity green by 2030.
(With inputs from agencies.)
