Uttarakhand's UCC Move Sparks Debate on Constitutional Directives

In an event focused on national development, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar defended Uttarakhand's adoption of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which was recently approved by the state's cabinet. Speaking at 'Ideas for building a better Bharat' in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Dhankar emphasized that implementing a UCC aligns with the directive principles of state policy outlined in the Indian Constitution.

Dhankar pointed out that the Constitution obligates governance to legislate a Uniform Civil Code, questioning the basis of objections raised by opposition parties. He urged lawmakers to rise above narrow political considerations and prioritize constitutional mandates over voting patterns, stressing that the Constitution's framers envisioned a matured democracy that fulfills people's aspirations, including the UCC.

Despite Uttarakhand's intent to implement the code soon, criticism from opposition figures like AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has surfaced. Owaisi criticized the code's lack of uniformity, citing exemptions for the Hindu Marriage Act and Hindu Succession Act, and highlighted its non-applicability to tribal communities. He argued that the UCC seems to disproportionately affect Muslim communities while excluding others from its purview.

