Stargate Venture: Unifying Tech Titans for AI Domination

In a significant move, OpenAI, SoftBank Group, and Oracle have partnered to launch a new venture named 'Stargate.' The initiative will see an investment of $500 billion in AI infrastructure across the United States, aiming to fortify the country's leadership in AI development against global competitors, notably China.

The announcement coincides with a robust upswing in SoftBank shares by 10% in Asia, which contributed to a 1.7% rise in Japan's Nikkei index, as well as gains in Taiwanese markets. Conversely, Chinese and Hong Kong markets saw declines attributed to new tariff announcements under Trump's second presidency.

Looking across the Atlantic, European markets are poised for a moderate opening boost. Market watchers are also focused on the European Central Bank's anticipated interest rate cuts, underscored by ECB officials' participation in dialogues at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

(With inputs from agencies.)