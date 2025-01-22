Left Menu

Stargate Venture: Unifying Tech Titans for AI Domination

OpenAI, SoftBank Group, and Oracle announce a $500 billion investment in AI infrastructure via the new venture, 'Stargate.' This partnership positions the U.S. to solidify its lead over China in AI. European markets are on the rise, bolstered by strong performances in Asian markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 11:00 IST
In a significant move, OpenAI, SoftBank Group, and Oracle have partnered to launch a new venture named 'Stargate.' The initiative will see an investment of $500 billion in AI infrastructure across the United States, aiming to fortify the country's leadership in AI development against global competitors, notably China.

The announcement coincides with a robust upswing in SoftBank shares by 10% in Asia, which contributed to a 1.7% rise in Japan's Nikkei index, as well as gains in Taiwanese markets. Conversely, Chinese and Hong Kong markets saw declines attributed to new tariff announcements under Trump's second presidency.

Looking across the Atlantic, European markets are poised for a moderate opening boost. Market watchers are also focused on the European Central Bank's anticipated interest rate cuts, underscored by ECB officials' participation in dialogues at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

