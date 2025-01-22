Left Menu

Geo-Tagging Chinars: Preserving Kashmir's Majestic Trees

Indian authorities in Kashmir are geo-tagging thousands of Chinar trees to create a database for their conservation. This effort aims to protect these cultural and ecological symbols from urbanisation, infrastructure projects, and diseases by attaching QR codes, allowing tracking of their health and other characteristics.

Updated: 22-01-2025 14:18 IST
Geo-Tagging Chinars: Preserving Kashmir's Majestic Trees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in Indian Kashmir are undertaking an ambitious project to geo-tag thousands of Chinar trees. This initiative seeks to establish a comprehensive database to enhance their conservation, especially amid threats from urbanisation, infrastructure projects, and disease.

The trees, profound cultural and ecological markers of the contested territory, have experienced significant losses over recent decades. By affixing QR codes to each tree, officials can document 25 identifying characteristics, such as geographical location, health, age, and growth patterns. This allows conservationists to monitor changes and mitigate risks effectively.

Project lead Syed Tariq highlighted that nearly 29,000 trees have already been tagged, with more to follow. Additionally, the use of ultrasonography-based gadgets is streamlining risk assessment, minimizing the need for manual inspections. This conservation effort coincides with increasing developmental projects in Kashmir as regional tensions ease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

