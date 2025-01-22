Left Menu

Nagaland Races Against Time to Utilize Rs 500 Crore Central Funds

Nagaland urgently needs to utilize over Rs 500 crore of central funds to avoid lapses. Mainly targeted towards health and rural development, these funds are at risk due to slow project execution. A cabinet meeting underscored the critical need for timely completion to ensure beneficial infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:16 IST
Amid concerns over potential lapses of over Rs 500 crore in central funds allocated to Nagaland, the state government has ordered departments to urgently utilize these resources. Deliberations during a cabinet meeting highlighted the pressing need for rapid execution of projects, particularly in health and rural sectors.

State Minister K G Kenye, after the cabinet meeting, informed the media that slow progress in project execution has left a significant portion of funds unspent. He emphasized the urgency, given that the financial resources are earmarked for health, urban, and rural development projects, which could be severely impacted if deadlines are missed.

In addressing infrastructure delays, especially in rural health projects, Kenye mentioned collaboration with local authorities to convert older facilities into wellness centers. The government is pushing departments to complete pending works to retain access to these essential funds. Efforts are also underway in urban development, with new Urban Local Bodies tasked with executing overdue projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

