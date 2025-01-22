Rajnath Singh Advocates Green Growth at Sugathakumari Tribute

In a resolute call for sustainable development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stressed the necessity for India's growth to be inclusive and ecologically sound. Addressing a gathering in Kerala, held in memory of the celebrated environmentalist Sugathakumari, Singh highlighted the importance of evolving from a 'use-and-dispose' to a need-based consumption economy.

The Defence Minister celebrated Sugathakumari's legacy as a crusader for environmental justice, her pivotal role in 'The Save Silent Valley' movement serving as a beacon in ecological activism. Singh pointed to Kerala's lush environs as a testament to Sugathakumari's enduring influence as a protector of nature.

Rajnath Singh detailed several government-led initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership aimed at fostering environmentally friendly practices. These include the Mission LiFE for a mindful economy, the National Green Hydrogen Mission for global sustainability leadership, and other robust green programs designed to transition India towards renewable energy and economic autonomy.

Singh urged for a united front to tackle climate change challenges, underscoring that India's path to becoming a developed nation aligns with global clean energy goals. He emphasized the importance of community, government, and international cooperation in building resilience and adaptive strategies to face and mitigate climate risks.

Reflecting on recent environmental and climate challenges like the destructive floods in various Indian states, Singh portrayed India as a proactive and responsible global power committed to innovative, multi-stakeholder climate solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)