Assam Rifles' Major Bust Against Mizoram Smuggling Racket

Assam Rifles, with Mizoram's Hnahthial Police, made a significant seizure of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 3.38 crore in Lawngtlai. Amidst growing concerns about smuggling in Mizoram, Assam Rifles successfully intercepted narcotics in West Tripura and seized heroin in Siaha, highlighting their efforts against illegal trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 10:51 IST
Representative Image (Photo/X @official_dgar). Image Credit: ANI
The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Mizoram's Hnahthial Police, have made a significant breakthrough against smuggling operations, recovering 260 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes valued at Rs 3.38 crore. This successful operation occurred at General Area Tuichang Bridge in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, as confirmed by an official press release. A local from Champhai was apprehended and the consignment was transferred to the Hnahthial Police Department for legal proceedings.

The persistent issue of contraband smuggling in Mizoram poses a significant threat to both the state and the nation. Known as the 'Sentinels of the Northeast,' the Assam Rifles are increasing their efforts to combat these illegal activities and are specifically targeting the kingpins of the contraband trade in the region.

Earlier, the Assam Rifles had intercepted a narcotics shipment in Salbagan, West Tripura, confiscating 60,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 12 crore on the international market. Two men, identified as Kanai Das and Kishan Kumar Sarkar, were arrested and handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for further investigation. In another joint operation, they seized heroin worth Rs 5 lakh in Siaha, Mizoram, arresting two suspects, and highlighting their ongoing commitment to eradicating drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

