Assam Rifles' Major Bust Against Mizoram Smuggling Racket

The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Mizoram's Hnahthial Police, have made a significant breakthrough against smuggling operations, recovering 260 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes valued at Rs 3.38 crore. This successful operation occurred at General Area Tuichang Bridge in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, as confirmed by an official press release. A local from Champhai was apprehended and the consignment was transferred to the Hnahthial Police Department for legal proceedings.

The persistent issue of contraband smuggling in Mizoram poses a significant threat to both the state and the nation. Known as the 'Sentinels of the Northeast,' the Assam Rifles are increasing their efforts to combat these illegal activities and are specifically targeting the kingpins of the contraband trade in the region.

Earlier, the Assam Rifles had intercepted a narcotics shipment in Salbagan, West Tripura, confiscating 60,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 12 crore on the international market. Two men, identified as Kanai Das and Kishan Kumar Sarkar, were arrested and handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for further investigation. In another joint operation, they seized heroin worth Rs 5 lakh in Siaha, Mizoram, arresting two suspects, and highlighting their ongoing commitment to eradicating drug trafficking.

