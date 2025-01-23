PM Modi Calls For 'Vikshit Bharat' on Netaji's Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday honored the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose by calling on the nation to unite for a 'Vikshit Bharat.' Speaking via video conference at the Parakram Diwas celebrations at Odisha's Barabati Fort, Modi invoked the spirit of Netaji's 'Azad Hind Fauj' to appeal for collective progress and development.

Addressing the audience in Odia, the Prime Minister extended congratulations to the people and government of Odisha for hosting the three-day event. "Today, as we celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary, the nation recalls him with profound respect," Modi stated, emphasizing the extensive exhibitions and events held to recognize Netaji's contributions to the freedom struggle.

Modi praised Netaji's choice to endure hardship over a comfortable life under British rule, stressing that his mission was achieving independence. Drawing inspiration from this, Modi urged the youth to move beyond their comfort zones for a 'Vikshit Bharat,' underscoring the need for excellence and unity akin to the diverse composition of Azad Hind Fauj. The Prime Minister highlighted the historical parallel between the unity required for 'Swaraj' and today's vision for a prosperous nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)