Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown Ahead of Elections: Arms, Drugs, and Cash Seized

In the lead-up to Delhi's crucial assembly elections, the city's police force reports a significant increase in breaches of the Model Code of Conduct, with 504 cases registered between January 7 and 22. The 70-seat assembly will hold single-phase voting on February 5, with results due on February 8.

The police's intensified crackdown has revealed a substantial haul of illegal items, including 270 unlicensed arms, 372 cartridges, and 44,256 liters of liquor, collectively valued at over Rs 1.3 crore. Additionally, 110.53 kilograms of various drugs and over 1,200 injections, worth more than Rs 20 crores, were confiscated.

Since the Model Code of Conduct was enforced, authorities have seized approximately Rs 4.5 crore in cash, along with notable amounts of gold and silver. From January 7 to 19, Delhi Police have arrested 17,879 individuals under preventive actions and other legal statutes.

In ongoing efforts to quell crime in the capital ahead of elections, Delhi Police intercepted an interstate gang of illegal firearm suppliers on January 20. The North district's Special Staff team recovered several firearms, including semi-automatic and country-made pistols, linked to the notable Pragati Maidan Tunnel Robbery case of 2023.

Among those apprehended for illegal arms supply, two individuals have been notorious for such activities over the last two decades. Furthermore, a strategic operation on January 19 led to the arrest of a trader smuggling liquor over the Haryana-Delhi border amid heightened security for Republic Day and the forthcoming electoral process.

