Netaji's Legacy: BJP's Kesavan Accuses Congress of Sidelining Icon

BJP leader CR Kesavan has levelled accusations against the Congress Party, alleging that it has dishonoured and sidelined the sacrifices of renowned freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His comments coincide with India's celebration of Parakram Diwas, marking Bose's 128th birth anniversary.

Speaking to ANI, Kesavan lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for championing Netaji's vision of an inclusive, strong, and self-reliant nation. He stated, "Netaji Bose was among India's greatest patriots, whose courage ignited a wave of nationalism. Today, under PM Modi's leadership, the modernization of our military would have made Netaji proud."

Kesavan further criticized the Congress for promoting a biased narrative focused solely on the Nehru dynasty, expressing gratitude to PM Modi for restoring a balanced discourse on the freedom struggle. Commemorating Bose, PM Modi and his cabinet paid respects at Samvidhan Sadan, acknowledging his unparalleled contribution to India's independence movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)