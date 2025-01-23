Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Lunar New Year Charity Event in Cambodia

A tragic incident occurred in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, when a crowd surged to receive Lunar New Year gifts from wealthy businessman Sok Kong, leading to four deaths and five injuries. The crowd rushed at the opening of Sok Kong’s compound gates for cash and rice handouts. Authorities suspended the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phnompenh | Updated: 23-01-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 14:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragedy unfolded in Cambodia's capital, Phnom Penh, during a Lunar New Year charity event hosted by one of the country's wealthiest individuals, Sok Kong. As the gates to his walled compound opened for a distribution of cash and rice, a surge in the crowd resulted in tragic fatalities and injuries.

Four people perished and five others sustained injuries during the chaotic scramble for what was intended as a festive act of charity. The tragic event claimed the lives of two women and two men, aged between 37 and 71, who were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

In response to the incident, authorities quickly intervened, clearing the area and halting further distributions. Sok Kong, known for his investments in hotels, casinos, and oil, among other ventures, and his relationships with political figures, participates annually in distributing gifts to the poor during the Chinese New Year.

