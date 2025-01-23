Left Menu

CM Yadav Unveils Dr. Ambedkar Flyover: A Step Towards Bhopal's Urban Transformation

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated a new 2,900-meter flyover in Bhopal, named after Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. Costing Rs 154 crores, the bridge links key city areas, improving traffic flow. Coinciding with Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, Yadav promised further infrastructure projects and highlighted state welfare policies.

Updated: 23-01-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:22 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav addressing the flyover inauguration program (Photo/ X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday inaugurated a Rs 154 crore flyover in Bhopal, named after former Law and Justice Minister Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. This newly constructed infrastructure, spanning 2,900 meters in length and 15 meters in width, connects major city locations.

Speaking at the event, CM Yadav emphasized the flyover's potential to spur urban development in Bhopal, termed the nation's 'heart and the most beautiful capital.' Yadav traced Bhopal's transformation from its modest beginnings in 1956 to its ongoing modernization under the current administration.

The inauguration coincided with the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, linking the new flyover to Netaji Subhash Chandra Setu and Veer Savarkar Setu. Yadav announced a future flyover in Bawadia-Kalan and plans for additional infrastructure projects, underscoring commitments to women and youth empowerment policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

