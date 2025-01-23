Indus Towers Accelerates into EV Charging Sector

Indus Towers has disclosed its strategic decision to enter the Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure sector, a move aimed at tapping into emerging business opportunities.

This shift has received the nod from the company's board, aligning with the Indian government's emphasis on expanding EV infrastructure.

Pilot charging stations have already made their debut in Gurugram and Bengaluru, illustrating the company's commitment to leveraging its expertise in operations and maintenance to drive efficiency and growth.

