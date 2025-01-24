Uttar Pradesh Boosts Empowerment on National Girl Child Day

The Uttar Pradesh government has affirmed its dedication to advancing the empowerment of girls and women, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on National Girl Child Day. Expressing well-wishes on the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasized the commitment of his 'double engine government' to the progress of the state's daughters.

In a statement released on 'X', formerly known as Twitter, Adityanath declared, 'Daughters are a gift from God, an extension of values. Our administration stands as a bulwark for women's empowerment and security.' He praised the contributions of women across the state and reaffirmed his commitment to their continuous advancement.

The annual National Girl Child Day, initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, seeks to raise awareness of the necessity of empowering girls by securing their rights and creating equal opportunities in India. This initiative aligns with the globally recognized International Day of the Girl Child held on October 11 by the United Nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)