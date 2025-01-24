Left Menu

Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants

Delhi Police conducted night-time search operations in slums to identify and deport Bangladeshi infiltrators. The crackdown follows concerns raised by Lt. Governor VK Saxena over illegal immigrants' involvement in crimes. The operations are part of a broader initiative to tackle illegal immigration issues in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 09:44 IST
Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants
Delhi Police conducts search Ops in slum. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant escalation of measures against illegal immigration, Delhi Police intensified search operations in slum areas of the national capital. Conducted during nighttime, these operations focus on identifying Bangladeshi infiltrators, with West Delhi DCP Vichitra Veer confirming efforts to facilitate easier family verification.

The decision to conduct operations at night comes as a strategic move, as most family members are home from work, allowing authorities more effective verification. DCP Veer revealed that deportation processes for ten Bangladeshis in West Delhi were initiated, with similar steps underway in other districts.

Concerns over illegal immigration were amplified by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who cited increased involvement of Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants in recent criminal activities. Following an incident involving a Bangladeshi national in Mumbai, Saxena urged for a focused campaign to identify and apprehend such infiltrators, stressing public awareness through media outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025