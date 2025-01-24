Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants

In a significant escalation of measures against illegal immigration, Delhi Police intensified search operations in slum areas of the national capital. Conducted during nighttime, these operations focus on identifying Bangladeshi infiltrators, with West Delhi DCP Vichitra Veer confirming efforts to facilitate easier family verification.

The decision to conduct operations at night comes as a strategic move, as most family members are home from work, allowing authorities more effective verification. DCP Veer revealed that deportation processes for ten Bangladeshis in West Delhi were initiated, with similar steps underway in other districts.

Concerns over illegal immigration were amplified by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who cited increased involvement of Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants in recent criminal activities. Following an incident involving a Bangladeshi national in Mumbai, Saxena urged for a focused campaign to identify and apprehend such infiltrators, stressing public awareness through media outreach.

