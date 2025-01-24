Left Menu

Uttarakhand's New Civil Code Simplifies Wills for Armed Forces

The Uttarakhand government has introduced the Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, simplifying will creation for its citizens, with special provisions for the armed forces. The Act allows for flexible rules, providing soldiers with streamlined legal processes under risky conditions. It aims to enhance transparency and efficiency through an upcoming online portal.

The Uttarakhand government has rolled out the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, designed to simplify the creation and cancellation of wills and supplementary documents, known as codicils, under testamentary succession. The legislation introduces a comprehensive framework aimed at easing the process for citizens, with dedicated provisions for armed forces personnel.

The Act emphasizes the Privileged Will, recognizing the state's strong tradition of armed forces contributions. Active-duty soldiers, airmen, or marines can draft wills under straightforward regulations, allowing for handwritten, verbally dictated, or verbatim statements before witnesses, thus accommodating deployment challenges.

Importantly, if soldiers express their will verbally in front of witnesses, such declarations are valid but expire if service conditions change. Changes or revocations can happen through new wills, safeguarding soldiers' property intentions. The state plans an online portal to streamline the application process, ensuring a hassle-free, accessible, and digital record system for citizens.

