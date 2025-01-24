Security Forces Recover Arms in Manipur Operations

In a decisive move to curb violence in Manipur, security forces have launched extensive search operations across the state's hill and valley districts. As disclosed by officials on Friday, a sizeable haul of weaponry was recovered during these operations.

The police uncovered an SMG carbine with magazine, a 12-bore single barrel bore gun, 60 live rounds, five UBGL rounds, and two grenades in the Zairol and Uchathol regions near Jiribam. The successful operation marks another step in ongoing efforts to stabilize the area.

On Wednesday, joint operations carried out by the Indian Army and local law enforcement across various districts, including Churachandpur, resulted in the seizure of 12 firearms and explosive materials. Intelligence-led raids in specific villages have been pivotal in disrupting weapon supply lines and restoring peace amid tensions between Meitei and Kuki communities.

