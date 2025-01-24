Left Menu

Empowering Women on a Global Stage: Smriti Irani's Vision

Smriti Irani, former Union minister, advocates for global cooperation in empowering women, emphasizing technological advances like AI. Through the Alliance for Global Good, Irani is launching initiatives targeting women's enterprise, health, and education, with support from major organizations to benefit 1,00,000 women entrepreneurs across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:15 IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Former Union minister Smriti Irani has urged global partnership to enhance women empowerment, focusing on technological tools such as AI for women entrepreneurs. Irani highlighted India's initiatives during the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting, aiming at enhancing women's skills and well-being.

The Alliance for Global Good, chaired by Irani and supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Confederation of Indian Industry, spearheads projects with international delegates. Plans include capital access and guidance on global standards, aiming to empower 1,00,000 women entrepreneurs across 250 Indian locations.

Recognizing AI's era at Davos, a new Commonwealth agreement will expand India's efforts globally. A strategic US partnership will upskill Asian women for the carbon credit market, enhancing job opportunities while tackling environmental issues, portraying India as a leader in sustainability and women's empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

