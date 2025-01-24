BEE and TERI Forge Partnership for Energy Transition Hub

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) have entered an agreement to create a new Centre of Excellence for Energy Transition (CoEET). This strategic move aims to bolster India's energy transition initiative, focusing on fostering research and innovation.

The Centre, to be housed at TERI's Institute of Energy Transition in Hyderabad, was announced during a signing ceremony attended by Union Power Minister Manohar Lal and Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

This collaboration represents a significant step towards sustainable development in India, positioning the CoEET as a premier hub for energy transition technologies and policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)