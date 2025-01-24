Left Menu

Orbán's Gas Gamble: Hungary's EU Intervention Appeal

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has urged the European Union to intervene in Hungary's gas dispute with Ukraine. He blames EU sanctions on Russia for raising energy prices and costing Hungary billions. Orbán suggested he might veto the upcoming sanctions unless EU leaders help restore Ukrainian gas transit.

Updated: 24-01-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:22 IST
  • Hungary

In a significant diplomatic move, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has called on the European Union to mediate in a gas conflict between Budapest and Kyiv, amidst escalating tensions over the renewal of EU sanctions against Russia.

Speaking on national radio, Orbán criticized Ukraine's halting of Russian gas transit through the Brotherhood pipeline, a decision he claims has elevated energy costs in Hungary. The Prime Minister also argued that EU sanctions on Moscow have imposed a financial burden of 19 billion euros (approx. USD 20 billion) on Hungary since the conflict erupted early last year.

Despite historically opposing EU sanctions on Russia, Orbán has always cast a supporting vote. However, in light of recent events, including a shift in U.S. administration, Orbán has threatened to veto new sanctions unless measures are taken to restore gas routes through Ukraine, signaling a potential clash at upcoming EU talks.

