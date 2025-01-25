Leonardo and Baykar Forge Strategic Partnership in Drone Technology

Italian defence and aerospace giant Leonardo is on the brink of forging a significant partnership with Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar, according to a source with insider knowledge.

This collaboration intends to focus on unmanned systems and is nearing finalization, marking a significant development in the defense sector. Baykar has garnered notable international attention, particularly following the successful deployment of its drones by Ukraine's military against Russian forces.

Industry reports suggest this partnership could evolve into a joint venture, reinforcing Baykar's recent expansion efforts, including the acquisition of Italian aircraft producer Piaggio Aerospace.

(With inputs from agencies.)