Leonardo and Baykar Forge Strategic Partnership in Drone Technology

Italian aerospace giant Leonardo is on the verge of partnering with Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar for unmanned systems. This collaboration highlights Baykar's expanding global influence, especially following Ukraine's use of its drones. The potential joint venture follows Baykar's acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace.

Updated: 25-01-2025 00:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Italian defence and aerospace giant Leonardo is on the brink of forging a significant partnership with Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar, according to a source with insider knowledge.

This collaboration intends to focus on unmanned systems and is nearing finalization, marking a significant development in the defense sector. Baykar has garnered notable international attention, particularly following the successful deployment of its drones by Ukraine's military against Russian forces.

Industry reports suggest this partnership could evolve into a joint venture, reinforcing Baykar's recent expansion efforts, including the acquisition of Italian aircraft producer Piaggio Aerospace.

