Uttarakhand Civic Body Polls: Vote Counting Underway for 100 Municipal Bodies
Vote counting for 100 municipal bodies, including 11 corporations, in Dehradun commenced. Voting was held on January 23, achieving a 56.81% turnout. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged support for BJP candidates. The elections, deemed a democratic festival, saw citizens actively participating across the state.
In Dehradun, vote counting for 100 municipal bodies, including 11 municipal corporations, began on Saturday following elections held on January 23. The polling recorded an overall voter turnout of 56.81%, as confirmed by Election Commission Secretary Rahul Kumar Goyal. Districts like Rudraprayag, Haridwar, and Udham Singh Nagar reported higher participation rates.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Secretary and Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey cast his vote at Sanatan Dharma Inter College, alongside other residents who lined up at polling booths across 13 districts. The Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, appealed to the population to support BJP candidates, aiming to establish a 'triple-engine government' that includes local, state, and central leadership under BJP.
Dhami emphasized the BJP's commitment to fulfilling promises and driving Uttarakhand towards becoming India's top state under PM Modi's leadership. Saurabh Thapliyal, the BJP mayoral candidate, encouraged citizens to vote, describing the elections as a celebration of democracy and civic duty.
