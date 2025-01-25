Tragic Fall: The Untimely Demise of Parth Rawat

An 18-year-old student, Parth Rawat, tragically died by suicide after falling from the ninth floor of a private institute in Delhi. The Delhi police have identified Rawat as a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, who was pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

The police received a call on January 20, alerting them to the incident. A subsequent statement from the Delhi police confirmed that a PCR call reported a boy brought dead to the hospital that day.

The cause of Rawat's fall remains under investigation, as authorities proceed under section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The police assure that efforts are ongoing to ascertain all facts surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)