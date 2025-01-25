Left Menu

Tragic Fall: The Untimely Demise of Parth Rawat

Delhi police have confirmed the death of 18-year-old Parth Rawat, who fell from the ninth floor at a private institute in Delhi. The incident took place on January 20. Investigations continue under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to determine the cause of the tragic fall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 12:34 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old student, Parth Rawat, tragically died by suicide after falling from the ninth floor of a private institute in Delhi. The Delhi police have identified Rawat as a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, who was pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

The police received a call on January 20, alerting them to the incident. A subsequent statement from the Delhi police confirmed that a PCR call reported a boy brought dead to the hospital that day.

The cause of Rawat's fall remains under investigation, as authorities proceed under section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The police assure that efforts are ongoing to ascertain all facts surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

