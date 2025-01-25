Delhi Celebrates National Voters Day with a Call to Action
The National Voters Day in Delhi aimed to enhance voter participation, especially among first-time voters. Festivities included welcoming dignitaries, audiovisual messages, pledges, and competitions. Achievers received awards for outstanding election management. The day underscored the democratic spirit and encouraged informed voter engagement.
On Saturday, the national capital marked the 15th National Voters Day with a spirited call to increase voter turnout, focusing particularly on engaging first-time voters. The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi orchestrated a series of events filled with solemnity and purpose.
Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz emphasized the day's mission to support and maximize voter participation, highlighting the theme 'Nothing like voting, I vote for sure.' National Voters Day is celebrated on January 25th, underscoring the foundation of the Election Commission of India.
The celebration featured the lighting of an auspicious lamp, a speech from the Chief Election Commissioner, and the NVD Pledge, affirming citizens' commitment to fair and unbiased elections. The event lauded first-time voters and achievers in election management, celebrating the importance of civic engagement.
