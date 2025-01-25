Delhi Celebrates National Voters Day with a Call to Action

On Saturday, the national capital marked the 15th National Voters Day with a spirited call to increase voter turnout, focusing particularly on engaging first-time voters. The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi orchestrated a series of events filled with solemnity and purpose.

Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz emphasized the day's mission to support and maximize voter participation, highlighting the theme 'Nothing like voting, I vote for sure.' National Voters Day is celebrated on January 25th, underscoring the foundation of the Election Commission of India.

The celebration featured the lighting of an auspicious lamp, a speech from the Chief Election Commissioner, and the NVD Pledge, affirming citizens' commitment to fair and unbiased elections. The event lauded first-time voters and achievers in election management, celebrating the importance of civic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)