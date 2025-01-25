Left Menu

Delhi Celebrates National Voters Day with a Call to Action

The National Voters Day in Delhi aimed to enhance voter participation, especially among first-time voters. Festivities included welcoming dignitaries, audiovisual messages, pledges, and competitions. Achievers received awards for outstanding election management. The day underscored the democratic spirit and encouraged informed voter engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:40 IST
Delhi Celebrates National Voters Day with a Call to Action
First-time voters display voter's ID card during 15th National Voters' Day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, the national capital marked the 15th National Voters Day with a spirited call to increase voter turnout, focusing particularly on engaging first-time voters. The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi orchestrated a series of events filled with solemnity and purpose.

Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz emphasized the day's mission to support and maximize voter participation, highlighting the theme 'Nothing like voting, I vote for sure.' National Voters Day is celebrated on January 25th, underscoring the foundation of the Election Commission of India.

The celebration featured the lighting of an auspicious lamp, a speech from the Chief Election Commissioner, and the NVD Pledge, affirming citizens' commitment to fair and unbiased elections. The event lauded first-time voters and achievers in election management, celebrating the importance of civic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025