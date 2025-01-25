Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami's Republic Day Vision: Transforming Devbhoomi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended heartfelt Republic Day wishes and highlighted key initiatives aimed at transforming the state into a leading region in India. He emphasized on the significance of the Uniform Civil Code, investor-friendly reforms, and measures to promote tourism and employment to propel Uttarakhand’s development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:25 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo/Pushkar Singh Dhami's X). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in his Republic Day address, hailed the contributions of freedom fighters and constitutional architects while encouraging citizens to uphold justice, freedom, equality, and brotherhood. He highlighted the government's commitment to Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047, affirming Uttarakhand's pivotal role.

Dhami announced that Uttarakhand would become the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code, reflecting its dedication to preserving its unique heritage. He outlined ambitious initiatives for hosting the National Games and fostering a conducive environment for industries to attract investors, with a strong emphasis on employment generation.

Focusing on tourism and local development, Dhami detailed efforts to boost religious and other tourism activities, citing progress in the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission and the introduction of the Winter Yatra. He also underscored the implementation of strict anti-copying and anti-conversion laws while providing significant land reclamation against encroachment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

