Relentless Advocate: The Inspiring Journey of Social Worker Gamlin

Jumde Yomgam Gamlin, an esteemed social worker from Arunachal Pradesh, has been conferred the prestigious Padma Shri, acknowledging her unwavering commitment to social work. The announcement of her award, made on Saturday, marks a significant highlight in her career dedicated to the fight against addiction.

As the chairperson of the NGO Mother's Vision in Aalo, Gamlin has been instrumental in conducting numerous awareness campaigns, workshops, and outreach activities aimed at combating drug addiction and alcoholism. Her NGO has effectively expanded its reach from Aalo town to various villages and educational institutions across West Siang and beyond.

A pivotal moment for Mother's Vision came when recovering addict Kennedy Bagra joined the team in 2014, helping design more targeted and effective interventions. To date, the organization has successfully treated over 700 addicts, cementing its role as a vital resource and symbol of hope in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)