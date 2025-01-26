Relentless Advocate: The Inspiring Journey of Social Worker Gamlin
Jumde Yomgam Gamlin, a social worker from Arunachal Pradesh, has been awarded the Padma Shri for her efforts in fighting addiction through her NGO, Mother's Vision. Her dedication has not only helped hundreds of addicts but has also brought national recognition to her work and her cause.
Jumde Yomgam Gamlin, an esteemed social worker from Arunachal Pradesh, has been conferred the prestigious Padma Shri, acknowledging her unwavering commitment to social work. The announcement of her award, made on Saturday, marks a significant highlight in her career dedicated to the fight against addiction.
As the chairperson of the NGO Mother's Vision in Aalo, Gamlin has been instrumental in conducting numerous awareness campaigns, workshops, and outreach activities aimed at combating drug addiction and alcoholism. Her NGO has effectively expanded its reach from Aalo town to various villages and educational institutions across West Siang and beyond.
A pivotal moment for Mother's Vision came when recovering addict Kennedy Bagra joined the team in 2014, helping design more targeted and effective interventions. To date, the organization has successfully treated over 700 addicts, cementing its role as a vital resource and symbol of hope in the region.
