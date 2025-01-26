India Celebrates Unity and Progress on 76th Republic Day

India marked its 76th Republic Day with a vibrant display of cultural diversity, military strength, and national unity. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended his best wishes, urging citizens to strive for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, as the nation approaches the centenary of its independence.

President Droupadi Murmu led the celebrations in New Delhi, with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the Chief Guest. A highlight of the event was the debut of a tri-services tableau, symbolizing the integration of the armed forces, under the theme 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat.'

The parade, commanded by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, showcased India's military prowess, indigenous weaponry, and the contributions of everyday heroes. The day's events concluded with a symbolic tribute to the nation's Constitution, marking 75 years since it came into effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)