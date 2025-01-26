Left Menu

Pride and Patriotism: Celebrating India's 76th Republic Day

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi hoisted the national flag in Chennai on the 76th Republic Day, accompanied by Chief Minister MK Stalin. The event included a parade highlighting India's diverse heritage. Prime Minister Modi urged the nation to honor the Constitution and strive for prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:02 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi at the flag unfurling in Chennai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Chennai, a sense of national pride filled the air as Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi unfurled the national flag on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, with Chief Minister MK Stalin in attendance.

The celebrations were enhanced by a parade consisting of contingents from the Tamil Nadu Police, Coast Guard, Nilgiri force units, Tamil Nadu Postal Security group, and the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, epitomizing India's diverse heritage and long-standing civilization.

Post-independence, the nation embarked on a journey of consolidation under leaders like Sardar Vallabhai Patel, culminating in the enactment of the Constitution on January 26, 1950. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings, emphasizing efforts to uphold constitutional ideals and foster a prosperous India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

