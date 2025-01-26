Pride and Patriotism: Celebrating India's 76th Republic Day

In Chennai, a sense of national pride filled the air as Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi unfurled the national flag on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, with Chief Minister MK Stalin in attendance.

The celebrations were enhanced by a parade consisting of contingents from the Tamil Nadu Police, Coast Guard, Nilgiri force units, Tamil Nadu Postal Security group, and the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, epitomizing India's diverse heritage and long-standing civilization.

Post-independence, the nation embarked on a journey of consolidation under leaders like Sardar Vallabhai Patel, culminating in the enactment of the Constitution on January 26, 1950. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings, emphasizing efforts to uphold constitutional ideals and foster a prosperous India.

