Tripura's Proud Salute: 76th Republic Day Unveiled

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha commenced the 76th Republic Day festivities on Sunday in Agartala, hoisting the national flag and exuding pride in the momentous event. In his address, Saha underlined the crucial role of the Constitution in shaping the nation's progress.

In a conversation with ANI, Chief Minister Saha emphasized the day's historic importance, celebrating the 76th Republic Day and expressing pride in the Constitution's creation. He also sent Republic Day greetings via an X post, extending best wishes to fellow citizens.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion, honoring 75 years as a Republic and acknowledging the Constitution's architects. President Droupadi Murmu will lead national celebrations, with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the Chief Guest. A diverse group of 10,000 Special Guests will witness the parade, aligning with increased public participation initiatives.

A tri-services tableau, themed 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat', will be featured for the first time, symbolizing military cooperation. The parade commences at 10:30 AM, preceded by Prime Minister Modi's tribute to fallen heroes at the National War Memorial, before he takes his place at Kartavya Path to observe the parade.

