Joint Operation Nabs Intruder from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Police, in collaboration with the Indian Army's Romeo Force, apprehended an individual from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for illegal entry near the Line of Control in the Poonch district. The man, identified as Mohd Yasir Faiz, was detained following credible intelligence on infiltration attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 15:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a coordinated effort, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, alongside the Romeo Force of the Indian Army, managed to apprehend an intruder from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, authorities disclosed on Sunday. The detained individual, identified as Mohd Yasir Faiz, was captured near the Line of Control (LOC) in the Poonch district.

The arrest followed crucial intelligence received on January 25, indicating potential infiltration across the LOC. Responding swiftly to the intel, the joint forces launched an operation that led to the apprehension of Faiz. The authorities have confirmed that further investigations are underway to uncover more details concerning the attempted breach.

As of now, no additional information has been released, but security personnel assert that proactive measures are in place to address border security threats. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

