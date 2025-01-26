Yogi Adityanath Flags Off 'Run for Cooperation Marathon' in Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 'Run for Cooperation Marathon' in Lucknow as part of International Co-operative Year 2025. He also inaugurates warehouses under the Private Entrepreneur Guarantee Scheme. This coincides with Republic Day celebrations, highlighting India's journey as a sovereign democratic republic.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday initiated the 'Run for Cooperation Marathon' in Lucknow, marking the upcoming International Co-operative Year 2025. This event underscores the state's commitment to cooperation as a fundamental principle of self-reliance.
The Chief Minister shared this development via social media platform X, where he elaborated on the marathon and opened warehouses in Manjhanpur and Hariharpur, capacities measuring 15,000 and 5,000 metric tonnes respectively, under the Private Entrepreneur Guarantee Scheme.
In conjunction with the 76th Republic Day, Adityanath unfurled the national flag, paying tribute to India's Constitution, enacted on January 26, 1950. He commended freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. BR Ambedkar for their roles in shaping the nation into a sovereign democratic republic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heightened Security in Doda: Combating Terrorism Ahead of Republic Day
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto: The New Face of India's Republic Day Celebration
Farmers Gear Up for Nationwide Tractor Marches on Republic Day
Capital Secured: Massive Deployment for Republic Day and Poll Security
Lucknow Enforces 'No Helmet, No Fuel' to Curb Road Fatalities