Yogi Adityanath Flags Off 'Run for Cooperation Marathon' in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday initiated the 'Run for Cooperation Marathon' in Lucknow, marking the upcoming International Co-operative Year 2025. This event underscores the state's commitment to cooperation as a fundamental principle of self-reliance.

The Chief Minister shared this development via social media platform X, where he elaborated on the marathon and opened warehouses in Manjhanpur and Hariharpur, capacities measuring 15,000 and 5,000 metric tonnes respectively, under the Private Entrepreneur Guarantee Scheme.

In conjunction with the 76th Republic Day, Adityanath unfurled the national flag, paying tribute to India's Constitution, enacted on January 26, 1950. He commended freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. BR Ambedkar for their roles in shaping the nation into a sovereign democratic republic.

(With inputs from agencies.)