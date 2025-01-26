Left Menu

Gujarat's Spectacular Tableau Shines at Republic Day Parade

Gujarat's 'Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and Development' tableau captivated audiences at the 76th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. Featuring cultural and modern achievements, it depicted the journey from Anartpur to Ektanagar. Among 31 tableaux, Gujarat's entry highlighted its developmental milestones and cultural heritage, aiming for a third consecutive Public Choice Award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 18:11 IST
Gujarat's Spectacular Tableau Shines at Republic Day Parade
Tableau of Gujarat (Photo/PMO Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the 76th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, Gujarat's tableau, themed 'Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and Development,' stole the limelight with its enchanting display. Titled 'Gujarat: From Anartpur to Ektanagar: A Wonderful Confluence of Heritage and Development,' the tableau showcased a blend of cultural legacy and modern advancement, leaving spectators spellbound.

The tableau journeyed from the historic 'Kirti Toran' of Vadnagar, a Solanki-era marvel, to the awe-inspiring Statue of Unity. In between, it highlighted the state's advancements in sectors such as defense and technology. This portrayal underscored Gujarat's significant contribution to the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliance, making the tableau a centerpiece of the parade.

The vibrant Maniyara Raas performance added a dynamic touch to the tableau's presentation, resonating with the audience. Distinguished guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, witnessed this display among other cultural and military exhibitions. The public can now vote to help Gujarat secure a third consecutive win in the Public Choice Award, with voting available on the MyGov.in website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025