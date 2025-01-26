Gujarat's Spectacular Tableau Shines at Republic Day Parade

At the 76th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, Gujarat's tableau, themed 'Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and Development,' stole the limelight with its enchanting display. Titled 'Gujarat: From Anartpur to Ektanagar: A Wonderful Confluence of Heritage and Development,' the tableau showcased a blend of cultural legacy and modern advancement, leaving spectators spellbound.

The tableau journeyed from the historic 'Kirti Toran' of Vadnagar, a Solanki-era marvel, to the awe-inspiring Statue of Unity. In between, it highlighted the state's advancements in sectors such as defense and technology. This portrayal underscored Gujarat's significant contribution to the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliance, making the tableau a centerpiece of the parade.

The vibrant Maniyara Raas performance added a dynamic touch to the tableau's presentation, resonating with the audience. Distinguished guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, witnessed this display among other cultural and military exhibitions. The public can now vote to help Gujarat secure a third consecutive win in the Public Choice Award, with voting available on the MyGov.in website.

(With inputs from agencies.)