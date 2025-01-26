Divine Devotion: Maha Kumbh Unites Global Seekers at Prayagraj

Spiritual leader Morari Bapu lauded the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Sunday, describing it as a significant global spiritual event. He emphasized the grandeur and divine nature of the gathering, attracting numerous devotees and showcasing India's devotion to the world.

Amid the celebrations, Morari Bapu, alongside Swami Chidanand Saraswati of the Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, unfurled the national flag on the 76th Republic Day. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also participated in the Kumbh, taking a holy dip during his visit.

After his holy dip, Yadav remarked on the profound faith driving visitors and stressed the irrelevance of divisive politics in such events. Additionally, Olympian M.C. Mary Kom expressed her joy at being part of the Kumbh, citing excellent arrangements. With over 10.80 crore devotees attending, the Maha Kumbh, running until February 26, remains a vital spiritual hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)