Baijnath Maharaj Honored with Padma Shri Amidst Diverse Laureates

Celebrated spiritual leader Baijnath Maharaj received the prestigious Padma Shri award, expressing deep gratitude for the honor. Born in Rajasthan, he has significantly contributed to education and spirituality. The diverse 2024 Padma Awards celebrate many remarkable figures across various fields, reflecting notable achievements and contributions to India and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 19:45 IST
Head Priest of Shri Shraddhanath Ashram, Baijnath Maharaj. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Baijnath Maharaj, the esteemed head priest of Shri Shraddhanath Ashram, has been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award, expressing heartfelt gratitude to his followers and disciples. The spiritual leader, originally from Panlava, Rajasthan, has dedicated his life to education and spiritual guidance and is deeply humbled by this recognition.

Born in 1935, Baijnath Maharaj became a disciple of Shri Shraddhanath Maharaj at just six years old, embarking on spiritual pilgrimages and dedicating his life to service. Between 1960 and 1985, he served as the Principal of Gram Bharti Vidyapeeth Kothari, advocating for education in rural areas. His succession as the head of the ashram in 1985 marked a significant milestone in his spiritual journey. The announcement of the 2024 Padma Award recipients features a diverse range of individuals celebrated for their exceptional contributions.

The Padma Awards, encompassing 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri recipients, honor a wide array of achievements. This year's cohort includes 23 women and 10 international figures, underscoring the awards' global reach. Among the distinguished honorees is Harvinder Singh, a para-archer from Haryana, lauded for his historical Paralympic gold. Notable Padma Bhushan recipients include economist Bibek Debroy and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, while the Padma Shri list features luminaries such as cricketer R Ashwin and Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

