Mahakumbh Mela 2025: A Historic Spiritual Confluence

In what is touted as the largest religious gathering of its kind, the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj has attracted a staggering 130.2 million devotees as of Sunday, with an additional 4.664 million taking the holy plunge by Monday morning at the sacred Sangam Triveni Ghat. The event resonated with spiritual fervor as devotees, like Shagun from Himachal Pradesh, highlighted the nationwide participation that the Mahakumbh now garners.

Shagun expressed her contentment, stating the event transcends regional boundaries, creating an atmosphere of unity across different Indian states with their presence at the Sangam. Meanwhile, Sonu Kumar Yadav from Jharkhand echoed this enthusiasm, describing the massive crowds and the exhilarating experience of the predawn holy dip.

Among the series of spiritual activities, renowned Yog Guru Baba Ramdev is conducting a free yoga therapy and meditation camp. Notably, the 7th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche is a distinguished participant. Adding to the high-profile attendance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the Mahakumbh on Monday, partake in the holy dip, and engage with spiritual leaders at the Juna Akhara. The Mahakumbh Mela, a once-in-12-year event, exemplifies a celestial alignment inspiring spiritual purification and devotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)