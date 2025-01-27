Delhi Elections Countdown: High-Stakes Meeting to Ensure Readiness

With Delhi's pivotal elections just a week away, the Election Commission is convening a crucial meeting today to assess the city's preparedness for the upcoming polls on February 5. The high-level session will be led by the Deputy Election Commissioner and senior officials, including Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer and top police officials.

The meeting will see attendance from key stakeholders such as the Delhi Police's Special Commissioners and various nodal officers overseeing cybercrime, training, and social media. The preparation check is vital as a three-way battle between BJP, AAP, and Congress intensifies, with each party accusing the others of neglecting Delhi's development.

As contenders gear up for the February 5 elections, all eyes are on the 699 candidates competing across 70 assembly seats. The political landscape is charged, with AAP having overwhelmingly won previous elections and Congress struggling after a long tenure in power. Meanwhile, BJP aims to increase its foothold in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)