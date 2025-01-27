Left Menu

IDFC First Bank Shares Dive Amid Profit Decline

IDFC First Bank's shares fell by nearly 8% after revealing a 53% drop in net profit for Q3 2024 due to increased loan provisions. Despite this, total income rose, driven by higher interest income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 11:42 IST
IDFC First Bank Shares Dive Amid Profit Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IDFC First Bank witnessed a sharp decline in its stock value, almost 8% lower on Monday, following a substantial 53% fall in net profit for the third quarter of 2024. This plunge is attributed to heightened provisions linked to an increase in loan slippages.

The lender's shares marked a 52-week low at Rs 57.45 on NSE and Rs 57.46 on BSE. In comparison to the corresponding quarter from last year when the net profit stood at Rs 716 crore, the recent figure starkly contrasts at Rs 339 crore.

Amid these challenges, IDFC First Bank reported an increase in total income, reaching Rs 11,123 crore, up from Rs 9,396 crore the previous year, with interest income also climbing to Rs 9,343 crore from Rs 7,879 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025