ED Cracks Down: Rs 31 Lakh Seized in MLA Funds Scam

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 31 lakh in cash, along with incriminating documents and digital devices, during raids at nine locations linked to former Behror MLA Baljeet Yadav. These actions are part of an investigation into alleged money laundering involving the misuse of MLA-LAD funds for subpar sports equipment.

The seizures took place at premises across Jaipur, Dausa (Rajasthan), and Rewari (Haryana), with officials citing the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The probe stems from an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jaipur, which highlighted corruption and transparency violations in public procurement.

According to the ED, Yadav recommended dubious sports equipment purchases for 32 schools. Contracts were allegedly awarded to entities linked to his associates, resulting in overpriced and inferior quality supplies. The MLA-LAD funds were misappropriated, benefiting Yadav's relatives. Investigations continue as authorities delve deeper into these financial irregularities.

