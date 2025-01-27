Left Menu

ED Cracks Down: Rs 31 Lakh Seized in MLA Funds Scam

The Enforcement Directorate seized Rs 31 lakh along with incriminating documents and digital devices in a money laundering probe against ex-MLA Baljeet Yadav. The operation, linked to MLA-LAD fund embezzlement for substandard sports equipment, involved nine searches across Rajasthan and Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 31 lakh in cash, along with incriminating documents and digital devices, during raids at nine locations linked to former Behror MLA Baljeet Yadav. These actions are part of an investigation into alleged money laundering involving the misuse of MLA-LAD funds for subpar sports equipment.

The seizures took place at premises across Jaipur, Dausa (Rajasthan), and Rewari (Haryana), with officials citing the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The probe stems from an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jaipur, which highlighted corruption and transparency violations in public procurement.

According to the ED, Yadav recommended dubious sports equipment purchases for 32 schools. Contracts were allegedly awarded to entities linked to his associates, resulting in overpriced and inferior quality supplies. The MLA-LAD funds were misappropriated, benefiting Yadav's relatives. Investigations continue as authorities delve deeper into these financial irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

