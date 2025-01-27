Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and RSS of Threatening Indian Constitution

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during a public gathering in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. He accused them of seeking to dismantle the Indian Constitution, which he described as a living embodiment of India's ancient wisdom.

Speaking at the birthplace of Dr. BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, Gandhi positioned the Congress Party as its protector, opposing the BJP and RSS whom he claims undermine it. He criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for suggesting India's true freedom came only with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rise to power.

Gandhi denounced the BJP's economic policies, alleging favoritism towards billionaires like Adani and Ambani at the expense of the common people. He highlighted issues such as unemployment and economic inequality, asserting that the privatization of education and healthcare systems further exacerbates the job crisis facing Indian youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)