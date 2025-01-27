Left Menu

Building Collapse Tragedy Strikes Delhi's Burari

A building in Delhi's Burari area collapsed on Monday, potentially trapping several people. Fire services have rapidly responded, deploying tenders to manage the situation. Further information is expected as rescue efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:53 IST
Building Collapse Tragedy Strikes Delhi's Burari
Image Credit: ANI
A catastrophic building collapse has been reported in Delhi's Burari area on Monday evening, with several individuals feared trapped beneath the debris, as confirmed by the Delhi Fire Services.

The initial emergency call alerted authorities to the crisis promptly, prompting the immediate dispatch of fire tenders to the location to facilitate rescue operations.

Although details remain scarce as the incident unfolds, efforts are underway to ensure the safety and recovery of those affected by the unexpected disaster. Further updates are anticipated as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

