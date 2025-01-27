Building Collapse Tragedy Strikes Delhi's Burari

A catastrophic building collapse has been reported in Delhi's Burari area on Monday evening, with several individuals feared trapped beneath the debris, as confirmed by the Delhi Fire Services.

The initial emergency call alerted authorities to the crisis promptly, prompting the immediate dispatch of fire tenders to the location to facilitate rescue operations.

Although details remain scarce as the incident unfolds, efforts are underway to ensure the safety and recovery of those affected by the unexpected disaster. Further updates are anticipated as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)