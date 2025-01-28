Left Menu

Scott Bessent: From Hedge Fund to Historic Treasury Secretary

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 04:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 04:49 IST
Scott Bessent has secured confirmation as the U.S. Treasury Secretary, marking a significant step in shaping economic policy for the Trump administration. As the 79th Treasury Secretary, Bessent is set to wield extensive power over fiscal matters, including tax collections and the $28 trillion Treasury debt market.

Bessent, with a background in hedge fund management, is gearing up to support Trump's economic blueprint. Advocating for reduced taxes and imposing tariffs, he warns against forgetting $4 trillion in tax cuts, emphasizing the need for revenue increment and ongoing international negotiations.

Facing challenges such as managing federal cash flow and controlling deficit growth, Bessent sees government spending as 'out of control'. Despite these issues, he commits to safeguarding social programs, portraying himself as a strong advocate for fiscal responsibility in the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

