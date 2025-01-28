Left Menu

Millions Flock to Maha Kumbh Mela for Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj sees over 4.55 million devotees take a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam, including visitors like Union Ministers and international pilgrims. The event, held every 12 years, continues until February 26, attracting millions seeking spiritual cleansing and cultural experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:55 IST
An aerial view of devotees taking dip at Triveni Sangam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has attracted millions of devotees seeking spiritual solace at the revered Triveni Sangam. According to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, by 8 AM on Tuesday, over 4.55 million individuals, including 1 million Kalpawasis, have participated in the holy ritual at the Ganga and Yamuna rivers' confluence.

Prominent figures, including Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Kiren Rijiju, have been noted among the pilgrims partaking in the sacred bath. On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Baba Ram Dev, also joined the ranks of those seeking blessings at this spiritual gathering.

The global appeal of the Kumbh is evident as devotees from around the world converge. Antonio from Italy and Esther from Spain are among the international pilgrims soaking in the spiritual ambiance. Antonio's decade-long dream to attend the Kumbh has been fulfilled, while Esther has embraced the energy despite initial reservations.

The religious festival, occurring every 12 years, is underway from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj. It includes significant bathing days such as Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12, and Maha Shivaratri on February 26. This year's event is anticipated to draw over 450 million visitors, underscoring its vast cultural and spiritual significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

