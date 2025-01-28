Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Courts Toyota for Investment at Japan Meet

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is in Japan to engage with Toyota officials, extending an invitation for the 2025 Global Investors' Summit in Bhopal. Discussions focused on Madhya Pradesh's investment potential, particularly in the automobile sector, as a promising destination for Toyota's future endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 10:59 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav honours Toyota delegation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is currently on a strategic visit to Japan, where he has actively engaged with Toyota delegations in Tokyo. The Chief Minister took the opportunity to invite key stakeholders to the Global Investors' Summit 2025, slated for February 24-25 in Bhopal, aimed at showcasing Madhya Pradesh's favorable investment environment.

In his dialogue with Toshiyuki Nakahara, Department General Manager of Toyota Motor Corporation, CM Yadav underscored the state's competitive advantages, such as ample land resources, a skilled young workforce, and superior infrastructure, bolstered by a burgeoning automobile sector. His discussions were geared towards solidifying trade ties and attracting significant investment from Toyota into Madhya Pradesh.

Toyota's representatives acknowledged the region's capabilities as an automobile manufacturing powerhouse. They expressed interest in further exploring trade opportunities during the upcoming Global Investor Summit. During these talks, Toyota also pointed out their commitment towards enhancing youth skills in technical jobs, indicating Madhya Pradesh as a potential focal point for their initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

