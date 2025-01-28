Left Menu

Underwater Sabotage: Baltic Cables Face Growing Threats

A French Navy surveillance aircraft patrols the Baltic Sea, focusing on the security of vital underwater infrastructure against growing sabotage concerns. An increase in cable damages, linked to hybrid warfare tactics, prompts NATO to launch 'Baltic Sentry,' emphasizing surveillance and deterrence in light of recent incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-01-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 11:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • France

In a strategic move to safeguard critical underwater infrastructure, a French Navy surveillance aircraft recently swept the Baltic Sea with its powerful camera, identifying cargo ships and observing activity on their decks. The operation comes amid increased concerns of sabotage affecting vital cables and pipelines in the region.

The Atlantique 2 aircraft, part of NATO's 'Baltic Sentry' mission, spent over five hours patrolling the Baltic, with its sensors scanning from Germany to Estonia. This patrol underscores NATO's heightened vigilance following a series of cable damages that have disrupted energy and communications networks, crucial for regional stability.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized the alliance's commitment to countering these threats, which are suspected to be part of broader 'hybrid warfare' efforts. The organization is deploying warships, aircraft, and naval drones to enhance surveillance and deter future incidents, amid alarming increases in cable damage incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

