Revolutionary Agricultural Drone Centers Launched in Karnataka

Karnataka's Minister Priyank Kharge announced the establishment of four agricultural drone spraying centers in Kalaburagi district. With 34 advanced machines, the initiative aims to support farmers by providing affordable drone services, manage pests, improve yields, and address labor shortages, with plans for district-wide expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has broken new ground with the introduction of agricultural drone spraying centers in Kalaburagi district. State Minister Priyank Kharge revealed that these centers are strategically placed at the hobli level in Revoor B, Udagi, Nalwar, and Kamlapur.

This pioneering move witnesses the procurement of 34 high-tech machines, which include 16 drones specifically designed for agriculture. The program aims to assist small and marginal farmers by offering economical drone services. This initiative is geared towards optimizing crop management through precise pesticide usage, diminishing crop loss, and boosting yields.

Kharge emphasized that the project addresses the pressing issue of labor shortages while ensuring increased safety and efficiency for farmers. Expansion plans are underway, aiming to extend these services to all 32 hoblis in the district, making advanced agricultural technology more accessible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

