Revolutionary Agricultural Drone Centers Launched in Karnataka
Karnataka's Minister Priyank Kharge announced the establishment of four agricultural drone spraying centers in Kalaburagi district. With 34 advanced machines, the initiative aims to support farmers by providing affordable drone services, manage pests, improve yields, and address labor shortages, with plans for district-wide expansion.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka government has broken new ground with the introduction of agricultural drone spraying centers in Kalaburagi district. State Minister Priyank Kharge revealed that these centers are strategically placed at the hobli level in Revoor B, Udagi, Nalwar, and Kamlapur.
This pioneering move witnesses the procurement of 34 high-tech machines, which include 16 drones specifically designed for agriculture. The program aims to assist small and marginal farmers by offering economical drone services. This initiative is geared towards optimizing crop management through precise pesticide usage, diminishing crop loss, and boosting yields.
Kharge emphasized that the project addresses the pressing issue of labor shortages while ensuring increased safety and efficiency for farmers. Expansion plans are underway, aiming to extend these services to all 32 hoblis in the district, making advanced agricultural technology more accessible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- agriculture
- drone
- technology
- Kalaburagi
- Karnataka
- farming
- yields
- farmers
- innovation
- labor
ALSO READ
Karnataka Council Chair Questions CID Probe Amidst Legislative Tensions
Asia Markets Edge Down Amid Rising Treasury Yields and Oil Prices
Karnataka HC Mandates Mediclaim Deduction in MV Act Compensation
Euro Zone Bond Yields Hit Multi-Month Highs Amid U.S. Job Surge
Congress Denies Power Struggle Amid BJP-JD(S) Tensions in Karnataka