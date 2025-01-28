Haryana's Saini and Manoj Tiwari Tackle Kejriwal Amidst Yamuna Water Controversy

In a charged address at a public rally in the Narela assembly area, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini targeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal over the Yamuna water issue. Saini suggested that Kejriwal's promises to clean the river were unrealistic and unfulfilled despite a decade of assurances.

Speaking to the media, Saini argued, "Kejriwal has continually asked for more time to clean the Yamuna, yet after ten years, nothing has changed." He further alleged that Delhi residents have decided against supporting AAP, mocking the party as "aapda," urging real work over mere rhetoric. Saini praised the BJP, promising transformational changes in Haryana and acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to housing developments in Delhi.

Additionally, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari condemned Kejriwal's accusation against the BJP-led Haryana government, dismissing claims of poisoning Yamuna water as rhetorical stunts. "They stole water, Delhi's happiness; but don't steal our songs," Tiwari rebuked, emphasizing the urgency for a government shift in Delhi, discrediting what he perceives as AAP's failure to deliver.

