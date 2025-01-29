ISRO Celebrates Milestone 100th Launch with GSLV-F15 Success

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a significant milestone with the successful launch of its 100th mission, the GSLV-F15/NVS-02. Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his congratulations, highlighting the pride of Andhra Pradesh, home to the Sriharikota launch site.

The GSLV-F15 mission, which took off at 6:23 AM from Sriharikota, further solidifies India's position in the global space industry. This marks the 17th flight of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) series, notable for its indigenous Cryo stage capabilities, placing the NVS-02 satellite in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan declared the mission as 'significant', reflecting on the legacy of visionary leaders like Vikram Sarabhai and APJ Abdul Kalam. Under their stewardship, ISRO has developed six generations of launch vehicles, culminating in today's achievement of 100 successful launches. The NavIC satellite, part of India's independent navigation system, continues to enhance the nation's technological prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)